Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter worth $1,972,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter worth $861,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPWR stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

