Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to report $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arko by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $946.90 million, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.04.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

