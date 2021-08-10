Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Shares in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTR Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.