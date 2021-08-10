Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $220.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR opened at $172.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.09. Avalara has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,846,509. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,092,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.