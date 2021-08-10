Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 113,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

FBRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $386.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

