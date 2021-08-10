Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.