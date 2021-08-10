Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Cut by Analyst

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

NYSE:EMR opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 86,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

