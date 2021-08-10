Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$2,100.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2,021.75.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,031.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,886.23. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,366.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,065.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.251 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

