Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$52.25 at Scotiabank

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.02.

Shares of BLX opened at C$38.20 on Monday. Boralex has a one year low of C$32.24 and a one year high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

