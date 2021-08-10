Research Analysts Set Expectations for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

DOC stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.75.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 850,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

