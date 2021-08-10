Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOAU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Scion Tech Growth I has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

