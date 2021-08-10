McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 68,527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,277,000. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

