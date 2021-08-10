Desjardins Weighs in on Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.36.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$38.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$25.17 and a 1 year high of C$38.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

