Tivity Health, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TVTY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,997,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

