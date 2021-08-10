Gamida Cell (GMDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

