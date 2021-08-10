Caterpillar’s (CAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.80.

CAT stock opened at $208.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

