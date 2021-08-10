SenesTech (SNES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect SenesTech to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 2,241.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNES opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 33.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

