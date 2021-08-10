Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $172.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.