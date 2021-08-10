VolitionRx (VNRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 52,866.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.93%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect VolitionRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VolitionRx stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $167.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
