CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.51. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after buying an additional 430,407 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,982,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 43.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,719,000 after buying an additional 356,855 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

