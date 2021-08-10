Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $99.76 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.