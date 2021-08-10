First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider FNSC Holdings Inc. Purchases 21,455 Shares

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 21,455 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,232.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,568,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.

FN stock opened at C$47.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64. First National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$31.36 and a 52-week high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 4.3619023 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.33.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

