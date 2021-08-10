Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) CAO William A. Backus Sells 12,248 Shares

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BCPC opened at $131.08 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $92.60 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.76.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Balchem by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 95,368 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Balchem by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Balchem by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $51,943,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

