Oppenheimer Cuts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $285.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.16.

Cigna stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.31. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after buying an additional 403,846 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

