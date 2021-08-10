Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Lisa Gersh Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 40.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

