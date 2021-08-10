Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 20,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66.
- On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $2,885,223.18.
- On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $2,200,315.32.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.
- On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.
Shares of VICR stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
