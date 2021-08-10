Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 20,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

