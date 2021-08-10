Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Truist

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $320.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.16.

CI opened at $211.15 on Friday. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

