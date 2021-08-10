BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $994.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 994 ($12.99) and last traded at GBX 991.02 ($12.95), with a volume of 19877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 981 ($12.82).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 934.24. The company has a market capitalization of £953.63 million and a PE ratio of 2.86.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Louise Nash acquired 1,100 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £10,054 ($13,135.62). Also, insider Merryn S. Webb acquired 1,768 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63).

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.