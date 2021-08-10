Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post sales of $30.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.31 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $31.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $120.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $121.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $129.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.74 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 34.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the first quarter worth about $404,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTA opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $792.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

