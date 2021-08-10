Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $706.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post sales of $706.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $619.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $731.01 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $619.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXIM. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

