Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATVI. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

ATVI stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

