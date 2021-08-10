Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $118.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by Barclays from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of -114.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

