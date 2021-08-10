$28.81 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post sales of $28.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $30.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $109.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $139.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $379.34 million, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $993.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

