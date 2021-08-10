Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 10,964 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intellicheck by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 223.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellicheck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.24 million, a P/E ratio of -294.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

