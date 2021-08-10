Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,916 Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of ObsEva worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $157.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ObsEva SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

