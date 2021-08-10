Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price upped by Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.33.

Gartner stock opened at $289.55 on Friday. Gartner has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $299.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,342 shares of company stock worth $1,408,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 5,269.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Gartner by 12.7% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Gartner by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 7.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

