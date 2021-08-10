EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $689.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $517.00 to $689.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $545.90.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $608.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $291.51 and a 12 month high of $609.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.