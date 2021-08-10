Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fisker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.18.

FSR opened at $15.03 on Friday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,517,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $15,353,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

