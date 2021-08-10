FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLT. upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $262.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

