Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $42.50 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.36.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.61 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,051 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

