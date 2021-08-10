Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sony Group Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:SONY opened at $102.63 on Monday. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $72.45 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

