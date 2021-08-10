Truist Securiti Comments on AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

