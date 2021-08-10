Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Palomar stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 211.12 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,201 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

