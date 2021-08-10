Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lazydays in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAZY. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Lazydays stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14.

In related news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,514. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Lazydays by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

