RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of RISE Education Cayman worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

REDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.25.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RISE Education Cayman Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.