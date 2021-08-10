Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 59.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,698,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 327,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EGY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of EGY opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

