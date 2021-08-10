Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Sierra Oncology worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 307.9% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

