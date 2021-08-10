Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $285,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,487,299.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,191,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,828. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEGH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $423.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

