9,441 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $22,593,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.