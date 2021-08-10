Barclays Cuts NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $17.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,142 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after purchasing an additional 817,689 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,121,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.